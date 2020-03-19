ELIZABETHTOWN — Former Hazard High School boys’ and girls’ basketball coach Patrick Payne has been selected for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Payne coached both the Hazard High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to state championships. He guided the Hazard girls’ team to a state title in 1930. Then, two years later, Payne took the Bulldogs to a boys’ state title in 1932. He is the only Kentucky high school coach to achieve the state title feat. His teams won 10 region titles and 86 percent of their games played (373-91).
In addition to basketball, Payne also coached the Hazard High School football, baseball and track and field teams while teaching chemistry and physics.
The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame on July 11 in Elizabethtown. Payne is a part of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ninth class.
Along with Payne, Bob Tripure, Clarence Glover, Connie Goins, Coy Creason, Durand “Rudy” Macklin, James “Joe” Hamilton, Kim Denkins, Bill Mike Runyon, Todd Tackett, Ronnie Lyons and Wesley Cox are set to be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.