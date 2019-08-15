Hazard’s Reece Fletcher: Versatile leadership

Reece Fletcher can do it all for Hazard.
And he does.
Fletcher does whatever it takes to help the Bulldogs win.
This season, Fletcher is ready to help set the tone as a leader.
“I’ve started the past two years and have being in a leadership role is something that I wanted to start doing,” Fletcher said. “I call defenses left and right and make sure I sort out everything.”
On offense, Fletcher has lined up as tight end, wide receiver and running back.
“Since freshman year, coach has used me as a utility guy,” Fletcher said. “I’ve played everywhere. I’ve played receiver, tight end, running back and just in a lot of places. I just fill gaps to try and make us the best that we can be.”
Last season, Fletcher hauled in 12 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
In the backfield, Fletcher carried the ball 40 times for 387 yards and three TDs.
“We’re explosive,” Fletcher said. “Trajon (Campbell) is going to be our lead back. He’s going to carry the ball and I’ll probably be out playing receiver and switch to get some carries to help Trajon (Campbell). Garrett (Miller) has a good arm. He’s young, but he will start progressing. Mason is a big body target going across the middle.”
On defense, Fletcher really made his presence felt as one of the top linebackers in the mountains.
Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 101 total tackles, he had three interceptions and returned one for a TD, he forced a fumble and had two tackles for a loss.
“When we come out with a lot of intensity, it feeds the team,” Fletcher said. “Everybody feeds off of me and then we get going. If I start the game with a big hit, it starts getting us into the flow and puts everybody in a good mood. The defensive line has been historically strong and we have a great linebacking corps. We have a bunch of young Das (defensive backs), but they’ll turn the corner eventually.”
He’s got one big goal in mind for himself — breaking the school’s all-time tackling record.
“I’m going to try to break the all-time tackle record here at Hazard this year,” Fletcher said. “I’m only 53 away from it. We just want to make it as far as we possibly can. I’m going to give everything I got to this team. It’s my last go-around and I just want to see how far we can go.”
Hazard is scheduled to kickoff the season at home Friday, August 30 against Harlan County at 7:30 p.m.
