HAZARD — Hazard continued to win heading into the final week of the boys’ high school basketball regular season, pounding visiting Owsley County 84-58 on Sunday, March 7.

With the win, Hazard improved to 18-4.

Owsley County dropped to 7-8 with the loss.

Hazard shot 52.2 percent (35 of 67) from the field. The Bulldogs were 10 of 27 (37 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard finished four of five (80 percent) from the free-throw line.

Controlling the backboards, Hazard outrebounded Owsley County 32-22.

Senior Wade Pelfrey scored his 2,000th career point and led Hazard to the win, netting a team-high 19 points.

Accompanying Pelfrey in double figures for the Bulldogs, Jarrett Napier netted 14 points and Andrew Ford added 13 points.

Nearly reaching double figures for Hazard, Samuel Shoptaw and Dawson Duff finished with eight points apiece.

Hazard featured 10 different scorers, including Chris Jones (six points), Max Johnson (five points), Jamal Hazell (five points), Jondon Olinger (four points) and Cameron Caudill (two points).

Pacing Hazard on the backboards, Caudill pulled down eight rebounds.

Owsley County shot 51.1 percent (23 of 45) from the field. The Owls were 8-of-20 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

Owsley County shot 57.1 percent (four of seven) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Noe scored a game-high 20 points to lead Owsley County.

Joining Noe in double figures for Owsley County, Seth Schott scored 15 points and Jacob McCoy contributed 11 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Owsley County, Trenton Combs netted nine points.

Rounding out Owsley County’s individual scoring, Mckindrick Little tallied three points.

Hazard and Owsley County are longtime 14th Region rivals.