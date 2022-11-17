What do you do in when things tighten up in the playoffs?

You rely on experience and defense.

Max Johnson has that experience for Hazard and last Friday at Williamsburg, he put the Bulldogs on his back once again.

Johnson rushed for 179 yards and three TDs on 22 carries, while the defense pitched a shutout to lead the Hazard to a 29-0 win over Williamsburg in the second round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs.

“We feel like their offense was really good and our defense held them under 200 total yards,” Hazard Coach Dan Howard said. “Our offense played great and we feel good about beating a really good team on the road.

“Other teams key on Max (Johnson) and we know that and he knows that. Max finds ways to step up and he is the type of player who wants the ball in big games.”

With the win, Hazard improves to 8-4 on the season and the Bulldogs advance to the third round (the region championship round) of the Class A playoffs. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs in the KHSAA RPI rankings will travel to No. 2 ranked Raceland this Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a spot in the Class A semifinals on the line.

“We kind of controlled our own destiny and then we lost to Shelby Valley in the regular season finale,” Howard said. “We’re going to have to focus and get ready for a good Raceland team this Friday. They are a really good team and you see they only lost to Highlands by a score, you know they can play. We’re going to have our work cut out for us, but we’re going to go in Friday night and give it all we got. We look forward to the challenge.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 248 yards on the ground against Williamsburg and added 173 yards in the air and finished with 421 total yards of offense.

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey was five for 11 passing for 173 yards and a TD. He added 11 yards rushing on nine carries.

Besides Johnson running the ball, Memphis Blankenship had four carries for 52 yards. Logan Thomas added a seven yard run and Gaige Logan rushed for one yard.

Landon Smith had two catches for 115. Jayvon White added a 25-yard TD catch.

Mia Rouse was one for one on extra-point kicks.

Hazard’s defense held Williamsburg to just 86 passing yards and 43 rushing yards for a combined 129 total yards of offense.

Logan Thomas and Kenyon Higgins led the Bulldogs with eight tackles each. Blankenship and Ryan Dean each had seven tackles. Kyle Barnett had four tackles and the only sack of the game for Hazard.

The Bulldogs came out with two turnovers.

Blankenship forced a fumble and Dean recovered it.

Hank Pelfrey came up with an interception for the Bulldogs.