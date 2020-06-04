Hazard is set to face the host team in the Floyd Central Lady Jaguar Challenge in December.
The Lady Bulldogs’ schedule for the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season continues to take shape.
Hazard, under the direction of head coach Josh Hurt, finished second in the final 2019/2020 14th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings. Following a loss to eventual champion Letcher Central in the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Hazard ended the 2019/2020 girls’ hoops season 19-11. Prior to competing in the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Hazard captured the 54th District title.
Hazard is expected to push for district and region championships during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.
Floyd Central finished third in the final 2019/2020 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
Shelby Valley and champion Pikeville finished ahead of Floyd Central in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
After reaching the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Floyd Central wrapped up another 20-win season. Under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, Floyd Central concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 20-9. The Lady Jaguars fell to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
The Hazard and Floyd Central girls’ basketball programs aren’t strangers. Hazard notched a pair of wins over Floyd Central during the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
