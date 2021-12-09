HAZARD — Dominating throughout the matchup, Hazard defeated visiting Owsley County 76-39 in an early-season boys’ high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 3.

Hazard shot 60 percent (33 of 55) from the field in the winning effort. The Bulldogs were three of 12 from three-point range.

Hazard connected on seven of 15 free throw attempts.

Thriving inside, Hazard outrebounded Owsley County 31-20.

Dawson Duff led three scorers in double figures for the Bulldogs, netting 17 points.

Accompanying Duff in double figures for Hazard, Andrew Ford added 13 points and Jamal Hazell contributed 11 points.

Finishing one shot short of reaching double figures for the Bulldogs, Jondon Olinger chipped in eight points.

Hazard featured a dozen different scorers, including Tyson Turner (six points), Sawyer Patrick (five points), Seth Caudill (four points), Caleb Morris (four points), Balis Gayheart (two points), David Mullins (two points), Chris Jones (two points) and Cameron Caudill (two points).

Owsley County shot 33.3 percent (16 of 48) from the field. The Owls finished six of 28 from three-point range.

Struggling to connect on free throw attempts, Owsley County finished one of six from the foul line.

Seth Schott scored 15 points to lead the Owls. Accompanying Schott in double figures in scoring for Owsley County, Nicholas Terry netted 13 points.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Owls, Andrew Terry tossed in nine points.

Rounding out Owsley County’s individual scoring, Wes Cope chipped in two points.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Owsley County on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.