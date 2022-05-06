HAZARD — Hazard notched back-to-back wins over 14th Region rival Powell County in two games played over a four-day span.

Hazard 19,

Powell County 4

(4 innings)

Winning handily, Hazard pulled away to defeat visiting Powell County 19-4 in four innings in a high school softball game on Friday, April 29.

Mallory Combs earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. Combs allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts over four innings.

Hazard scored 19 runs on 18 hits.

Laken Chaney, Ryleigh Griffith and Reagan Chaney delivered three hits apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Reagan Chaney, who homered, finished a single short of hitting for the cycle.

Combs, Mia Rouse and Jocelyn Mullins added three hits apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rounding out Hazard's offensive attack, Heidi Jones, McKenzie Roberts and Olivia Holbrook added one hit apiece.

Reagan Chaney collected three RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs. Helping to move runners around the bases for Hazard, Griffith, Mullins, Jones, Roberts and Laken Chaney added two RBIs each.

Combs, Rouse and Holbrook each drove in one run.

Hazard 8,

Powell County 5

Laken Chaney drove in three runs on two hits to lead Hazard over host Powell County 8-5 in a high school softball game on Monday, May 2.

Holbrook, Hallie Jones, Alexa Muha, Heidi Jones and Mia Rouse added one hit apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Muha drove in two runs.

Mallory Combs claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, Combs recorded five strikeouts.

Ella Napier suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Pirates.

Maya Wickline, Desiree Plavnick and Kairi Wickline paced Powell County at the plate, providing two hits apiece.

Chipping in offensively for Powell County, Napier, Dessa Foster and Alyssa Tharpe added one hit apiece.

Napier, Plavnick and Kairi Wickline each drove in one run.