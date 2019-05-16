Hazard wins six, loses to Knox Central

BAXTER — Hazard swept Harlan County in a high school baseball doubleheader on Monday, winning 2-0 and 7-5.
The Bulldogs also cruised to a 9-0 win over Floyd Central Friday evening and knocked off Estill County 7-5 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had a six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday as they fell to Knox Central 18-3.
More on the Hazard-Harlan County baseball double-header follows.
Hazard 7,
Harlan County 5
Trajon Campbell was credited with the pitching win as the Bulldogs beat Harlan County 7-5.
Campbell allowed eight hits and five runs over six and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Another Hazard pitcher, Andy Baker, threw 2/3 of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Baker recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Quinton Boggs took the pitching loss for the Black Bears. Boggs pitched six innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out five.
Andrew Ford went two for four at the plate to lead Hazard in the hits column.
Jacob Brown paced Harlan County at the plate, finishing with with two hits in four at-bats.
Hazard 2,
Harlan County 0
Kyle Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout as Hazard blanked Harlan County 2-0.
Johnson surrendered zero runs on one hit over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Harlan County hurler Jay Harris suffered the pitching loss. Harris surrendered two runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out two.
Max Johnson, Jarrett Napier and Bailey Blair each collected one hit to lead the Bulldogs offensively.
Garry Henson accounted for Harlan County’s lone hit in the loss.
