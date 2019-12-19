Hazard remained on top over the weekend, capturing the WYMT Mountain Classic championship.
The Bulldogs pulled away to beat 13th Region title contender Clay County 57-43 in the WYMT Mountain Classic championship game at Knott Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Reece Fletcher paced Hazard with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Fletcher led all players in scoring and rebounding.
Both Wade Pelfrey and Jacob Napier narrowly missed reaching double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, finishing with nine points apiece.
Hazard shot 47.7 percent (21 of 44) from the field. The Bulldogs were six of 13 (46.2 percent) from three-point range.
Hazard shot 90 percent (nine of 10) from the free-throw line.
Jacob Johnson and Noah Neace rounded out the Bulldogs’ individual scoring, posting seven points and three points, respectively.
Prior to knocking off Clay County in the title game, Hazard defeated Martin County 52-40 one night earlier. More on the Hazard-Martin County matchup follows.
Hazard 52,
Martin County 40
Hazard defeated much-improved Martin County 52-40 in the WYMT Mountain Classic on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Bulldogs shot 43.9 percent (18 of 41) from the field. Hazard was three for 13 from three-point range.
The Bulldogs shot 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from the free-throw line.
Excelling inside, Hazard outrebounded Martin County 27-20.
Wade Pelfrey scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hazard to the win. Pelfrey was six for eight inside the arc.
Reece Fletcher joined Pelphrey in double figures for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 points.
Logan Hall added eight points, Jacob Johnson seven points and Chris Jones two points as Hazard prevailed.
Inside, Hall and Fletcher combined to pull down 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Martin County shot 40.5 percent (15 of 37) from the field. The Cardinals were five of 14 from three-point range.
Martin County shot 50 percent (five of 10) from the free-throw line.
Trey James and Brady Dingess paced Martin County with 14 points apiece. James recorded a double-double for the Cardinals, pulling down a game-high 14 points.
Jordan Dalton and Ethan Smith-Mills, a transfer from Floyd Central, rounded out Martin County’s individual scoring, chipping in six points apiece.
