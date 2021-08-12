High School volleyball teams are poised to take the court for season openers.
Buckhorn is scheduled to visit Pineville (13th Region/51st District) for an opener on Monday, Aug. 16, the first day of the 2021 high school volleyball season. After finishing as the 54th District runner-up and making an appearance in the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament, Buckhorn exited the 2020 season 3-20.
Pineville compiled a 7-11 record in 2020. Buckhorn and Pineville did not meet during the 2020 season.
Hazard is slated to open the 2020 high school volleyball season on the road at preseason 14th Region frontrunner Knott Central on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Bulldogs put together a 6-10 record in the 2020 season.
Knott Central, after claiming the 53rd District title and finishing as the 14th Region runner-up, ended the 2020 season 9-2. Due to COVID, Hazard and Knott Central did not meet during the 2020 season.
Perry Central is scheduled to visit Morgan county on Monday, Aug. 16. Perry Central is the reigning 54th District champion. After capturing the 54th District championship and making an appearance in the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament, Perry Central exited the 2020 season 8-7.
Morgan County, a team from the 16th Region (61st District), compiled a 1-11 record in 2020. Perry Central shut out Morgan County 3-0 during the 2020 season.