The Phelps Hornets welcomed the Bulldogs from Hazard Friday night, as coach Daniel Howard and his squad were in search of their first win, and also both teams looking to improve their district records as well.

The Bulldogs pulled out a 21-6 win to earn the No. 2 seed in Class A District 7 action.

Dominick Francis had the Hornets in the game by scoring early and cutting Hazard’s lead to 7-6, however, Hazard’s Max Johnson was on a mission.

The Hornets played very well in the first half, as coach Andrew West’s defense kept the Bulldogs at bay most of the first two periods.

However, coming out of the locker room, it was the Hazard D that turned the tide of the game.

The score remained at 7-6, until the Hazard defense stepped up huge with a pick six with 9:18 to play in the third. That pushed the lead out to 14-6 after the successful extra-point.

The Hornets tried to get things going on their next possession, but failed. After the three and out, the Bulldogs capitalized once again.

Johnson, playing mostly out of the Wildcat, took several direct snaps up the field. He found the pile on again with 3:36 left. Hazard pushed the lead to 21-6.

The fourth was a stalemate. Francis broke free for two big runs as he tried to keep the Hornets within a score, but the Bulldog defense were able to get to him before he could make a play happen.

Hazard claimed it’s first victory of the season as they went on for the 21-6 road win.

It marked head coach Dan Howard’s first career win as Hazard head coach.

Johnson finished the game five for nine passing for 81 yards and a score. He also threw one interception. He had an explosive night on the ground with 29 attempts for 224 yards. He also had a rushing TD. On the other side of the ball, Johnson recorded six tackles.

Francis paced Phelps with four completions on 12 attempts for 39 yards. He threw two picks on the night, one taken back for a score. He faired much better on the ground, as he ran 14 times for 85 yards and a score. Seth Mayhorn and Cainan Land had a pair of catches each. Mayhorn gaining 10 yards per catch as did Land with 19 yards.

Landon Dotson led the Hornet defense with a monstrous 18 tackles. Seven of those were solo. Will Gooslin finished with 12 total tackles and three solos.

Hazard improves to 1-5 on the year. The Bulldogs even their district record at 1-1 and earn the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs. Hazard will host No. 3 seed Phelps in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. The Bulldogs will welcome Whitley County Halloween Day for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

Phelps (1-6) is still winless in the district and drops to 1-6. The Hornets are scheduled to travel to West Virginia to face Tolsia this Friday. Tolsia was in the orange color metric and will not be able to play Friday night.