FRANKFORT — In conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is hosting a special statewide “Hunter Education Day” on Saturday, Aug. 5. The department will offer 38 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky.

“We are excited about the upcoming fall hunting seasons and decided to kick off National Shooting Sports Month with a new Hunter Education Day,” said Rachel Crume, R3 branch manager for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “We hope this concentrated day of classes is a way to help the public get prepared early this year, and we look forward to welcoming afield all the new Kentucky hunters this effort will certify.”

To legally hunt in Kentucky, all hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an un-expired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity. Species-specific permits in addition to an annual hunting license are required for hunting deer, wild turkeys, bear, bobcats, and sandhill cranes. Hunter education credentials issued by other states are valid in Kentucky.

“Hunter education certification ensures that new hunters understand and appreciate their role in natural resource management,” Crume said.

The department’s Hunter Education training class includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid, firearm safety, archery, and muzzleloading. In an in-person course, the last session will include a written test and a live-fire exercise. In an online course, the live-fire exercise will be available at a department-provided range day.

In addition to the new Hunter Education Day, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife facilitates both in-person and online education options, as well as in-person range days, across Kentucky throughout the year. To learn more about these Hunter Education opportunities and to register, visit Hunter Education - Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

All in-person courses and range days are open to participants at least 9 years old and are offered free of charge, but registration is required for each session. Firearms and ammunition are provided at the ranges free of charge for testing. Online hunter education courses are offered by partnering organizations, and some require a fee.

National Shooting Sports Month is a time to celebrate and enjoy the shooting sports with friends, family and acquaintances. It’s a great occasion for experienced shooters to introduce newcomers to these fun activities.

For more information about Kentucky Fish and Wildlife as well as hunting dates and regulations, visit fw.ky.gov .