Assistant coach John Driskill has been named the head coach of the Alice Lloyd College men’s and women’s track and field programs for the 2020-21 season. Driskill recently completed his first year working at Alice Lloyd College in the department of student services.
“John has already made a huge impact on the Alice Lloyd Athletic Department since he was hired on,” stated Alice Lloyd College Director of Athletics David Hatfield. “He has been a vital member to the entire athletic staff, and I want to congratulate him on being named for this position.”
However, Driskill made an impact before he was an employee of the Athletic Department. Driskill graduated from Alice Lloyd College in 2019 where he competed as a four-year member of the Eagles Cross Country Team. As a hard-working competitor, he helped lead ALC to the NCCAA DII National Cross-Country Championship all four years he ran, and he also played a major role in the squad achieving two third-place finishes. He was also a member of the school’s first-ever track and field team in the Spring of 2019.
As a senior, John Driskill was selected by the NCCAA as the 2018-Wheeler Award Recipient for Division II Men’s Cross Country. The award was established in order to enhance excellence in Christian cross country competition and to perpetuate the Christian philosophy and faith as exemplified through Christ-like cross country participation in NCCAA member institutions. In addition, Driskill was named an NCCAA Scholar-Athlete on three occasions and also won the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
When asked about his new title, Driskill stated, “I am thrilled to be announced as the new head track and field coach. As a former athlete in this program, I have personally been impacted by sports, and I hope to see this club grow and mature into a true contender in our conference.”
On the topic of the future team, Driskill added, “We are looking really strong for the upcoming school year. We should have a number of talented athletes returning, as well as some fresh, new faces ready to show what they’re made of. Some of our returners have a chip on their shoulder from missing the 2020 season, and I think people are going to be really impressed with the energy we bring this year.”
Driskill closed by saying, “I also have a very strong support staff, and I am thankful for all the help I will have from Coach Brandon Arnold and Student Coach Slusher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.