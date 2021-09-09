Both soccer teams for Hazard made the trip out to Johnson County Tuesday night to face off against Johnson Central in a double-header.

Both boys’ and girls’ fell to Johnson Central in a 10–0 and 8–1 losses.

The Lady Bulldogs took on the Lady Golden Eagles first, and it didn’t take long for Johnson Central to take command of the game.

Just five minutes in, Johnson Central’s Lakin Bentley scored the first goal of the game. The Lady Golden Eagles would strike again just three minutes later with Abigaill Williams marching down field for a goal to make it 2–0 with only 8:55 off the clock.

Johnson Central continued to pressure the Lady Bulldogs taking multiple shots and commanding the field. A pass from Brooklyn Ousley to Hayley Lykins with 26:20 left in the half made it 3–0 in favor of the Lady Golden Eagles. With 19:34 in the half it was then Claire Gamble’s chance, as she scored to make it 4 – 0. Rachel Williams scored one minute later to make it 5 – 0.

The Lady Bulldogs simply didn’t have an answer for the Johnson Central offense, that went on to make it 10–0 in the first half. Another score just minutes into the second half brought on the mercy rule to officially give the Lady Golden Eagles the victory.

The boys played shortly after, and after staying scoreless, Johnson Central’s Mason Walker was able to break through the Bulldog defense for the first score of the game with 16:10 remaining in the first half. Shawn Arms scored for the Golden Eagles with 8:19 left and Sawyer Crum chipped in another to make it 3 – 0 with just 5:18 remaining. The Bulldogs were able to strike back with a score of their own with 45 seconds remaining in the half, but it would be their last of the game as they headed into halftime with a 3 – 1 deficit.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were unable to find their way to the goal anymore and had to settle for an 8–1 loss to Johnson Central.

The Bulldogs now move to 2–7 for the season and move on to face Powell County on the road on Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Johnson Central picked up their first win since August 23 against Hazard, after going on a three game losing streak before tying Pikeville 2–2 on Sept. 2. The Golden Eagles move on to face St. Joseph Central on Sept. 8 at 8:00 p.m.