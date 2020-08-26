The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will hold a special virtual teleconference meeting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243 and a memorandum issued by the Finance and Administration Cabinet dated March 16, and in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kentucky Board of Education will meet utilizing a video teleconference. Members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting on the Kentucky Department of Education's (KDE) Media Portal at, https://mediaportal.education.ky.gov/watch-live/.

Following is the agenda for the meeting

• Call to Order

• Roll Call

• Internal Board Business

• Opening Remarks – KBE Chair Young

• Discussion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) Board of Control’s (BOC) August 20, 2020 Decision to Begin High School Interscholastic Sports – Commissioner Julian Tackett

• Discussion of District Concerns About the Safety of High Contact Fall Sports – Local Superintendents

• Discussion of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) Covid-19 Guidance and Recommendations – Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack

• Discussion and Possible Action to Authorize the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to Develop Written Communication to Be Issued to the KHSAA BOC by KBE Chair Young on behalf of the KBE Urging Additional Consideration of Alternative Options for High Contact Fall Sports – KBE Members

• Adjournment