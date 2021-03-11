As part of a partnership between the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation (KLEF) and the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) senior student athletes have been selected as Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball candidates and Regional Players of the Year. These students will be publicly announced on Friday, March 12 at 9:00 a.m. (EST) during a special presentation by our 2021 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony emcees Brian Milam and Christi Thomas from historic Rupp Arena. The announcement will be streamed on the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony Facebook Page, YouTube Channel or website. Please tune into one of these social media sites or our website to watch the announcement.
After this announcement has been made, a ballot will be sent out via email to Kentucky High School Head Basketball Coaches, members of Kentucky sports media and previous Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients. This email will go out at 10:00 a.m. (EST). If you are one of the individuals that should receive a ballot and don’t see it in your inbox on Friday morning, please check your spam, junk or clutter folders. If you do not receive an email, please contact JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.
Only High School basketball head coaches, members of KY sports media and former Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients will be allowed to vote for Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball. These individuals can only submit 1 vote. If duplicate votes are made, only the first vote will be counted.
All final ballots must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (EST) Friday, March 19th.
The male and female with the most votes will be named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball during the Virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on Sunday, April 18.
