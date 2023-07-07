LEXINGTON — Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.

One official in each sport is named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for their sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review.

The Outstanding Official of the Year for the 2022-23 baseball season is Scot Allison of Carlisle. Each finalist will receive a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Division Trust Fund, with the Official of the Year receiving an additional recognition award.

With officiating numbers declining at the national level, the KHSAA is always accepting applications from individuals interested in giving back to their community. Officiating remains a great avenue to stay active, earn extra income and ensure that high school athletics are preserved for the current and future generations. To get involved as an official, visit khsaaofficials.org.

2022-23 KHSAA Outstanding Officials (winners listed first for each sport)

Field Hockey: Rick Moir (Louisville), Sara Aschbacher (Louisville)

Soccer: Don Galito (Russell Springs), Nick Adkins (Lexington)

Volleyball: Bill Renzi (Russell), Carla Bender (Henderson)

Football: Steve Hendley (Mayfield), Daniel Brummett (Walton), James Gorby (Leitchfield)

Swimming & Diving: Christina Pitt (Paducah), Brett Runkle (Louisville)

Wrestling: Blake Durham (Louisville), Philip Hayes (Louisville)

Basketball: Jason Wilkins (Central City), Paige Hurst (Morehead), Brian Napier (Chavies), Trent Lovett (Benton)

Track & Field: Chris Thomas (Paint Lick), Rich Bryar (Louisville)

Softball: Kevin Terry (Corbin), Brandon Turner (Campbellsville)

Baseball: Scot Allison (Carlisle), Donchez Martin (Burlington), Grant Weaver (Louisville)