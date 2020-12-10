The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control will conduct a special meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The meeting will be held to address specific COVID-19 issues related to KHSAA sports and sport-activities.
The KHSAA Board of Control opted to postpone the start of winter sports during its last meeting held in November.
COVID-19 forced high school fall sports teams from throughout the state to alter their schedules.
The KHSAA Board of Control meeting will be available online at http://youtube.com/khsaatv
The agenda for the KHSAA Board of Control meeting is available online at bit.ly/36POReU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.