Hazard is coming off of a 34-6 win over Pineville in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs, while Williamsburg got a bye into the second round.

The Yellowjackets will be well rested with the extra week off of action.

Hazard is ranked N0. 3 in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings, while the Yellowjackets are ranked No. 8.

Williamsburg got the No. 1 seed in district 8 securing the home field advantage during this round of the playoffs.

If the Bulldogs win this week, the most likely outcome is that Hazard would travel to Raceland to face the No. 2 ranked Rams. If Hazard wins and Raceland gets upset by Paris, then the Bulldogs would most likely host Paris or Bishop Brossart depending on the outcomes of their game.

Confusing?

Yes, so we won’t play what ifs any longer and see what happens Friday night.

Back to Friday night’s matchup.

Hazard and Williamsburg have three common opponents this season.

Both teams have played Middlesboro, Sayre and Pineville.

Hazard knocked off Middlesboro 42-24, then Bulldogs also hold a 25-21 win over Sayre and a 34-6 win over Pineville.

Williamsburg edged Middlesboro 22-21, the Yellowjackets fell to Sayre 35-21 and rolled to a 42-0 win over Pineville.

Hazard got back on track in the first round of the playoffs as the Bulldogs cruised past Pineville in the opening round.

The Bulldogs’ stats on the KHSAA website don’t have any quarterback stats listed, but has Hazard with 143 receiving yards.

Assuming since Max Pelfrey played he probably accounted for all or at least some of those stats.

Max Johnson rushed for a team-high 161 yards and two TDs on just 14 carries.

The Bulldogs rushed for a total of 189 yards on 18 carries.

Logan Thomas led the receivers with a 40-yard TD catch. Johnson followed with three catches for 36 yards. Sawyer Patrick added two catches for 32 yards and a TD. Jayvon White hauled in a 22-yard TD catch. Terry Davidson had an eight-yard catch and Hank Pelfrey had a five-yard catch.

Johnson also led the defense with 12 tackles and an interceptions.

Ryan Dean, Memphis Blankenship and Thomas each added nine tackles.

Blankenship and White also had interceptions in the Bulldogs’ win.

Hazard will have a step up in competition this week from Pineville.

The Bulldogs will be well prepared as they played a really tough regular season schedule.

Williamsburg the regular season with a 22-14 win over Perry Central.

It might be the Yellowjackets best win of the season looking at the quality of opponents in their other wins.

Williamsburg is averaging 29.222 points per game, while the Yellowjackets’ defense is giving up 20.778 points per game.

Quarterback Sydney Bowen leads the way for Williamsburg. Bowen is 97 for 197 passing for 1,434 yards and 12 TDs with six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 993 yards and 19 TDs on 128 carries.

Hunter Thomas follow with 511 rushing yards and four TDs on 95 carries.

Nate Goodin leads the receivers with 28 catches for 596 yards and nine TDs. Cade Hatcher has 34 catches for 413 yards and a TD. Jordan Perkins has 14 receptions for 196 yards. Ben Hale has four catches for 84 yards and a TD. Thomas has seven catches for 80 yards and a score.

Mason Powers leads Williamsburg with 68 tackles on the season. Thomas and Peyton Tye each have 66 tackles this season. Tye also has a sack.

The Yellowjackets have forced six fumbles this season and recovered nine fumbles.

Goodin leads the team with three interceptions and Perkins has the Yellowjackets’ other two picks this season.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, the defense.

Yes, it’s easy to say the defense, but when Williamsburg has a dual-threat QB who has the ball most of the game, he is the guy to stop.

If Hazard’s defense can stop or slow down Sydney Bowen, then they will have a good chance of advancing in the playoffs and leaving Williamsburg with a win.

Hazard’s defense is strong.

Linebackers Logan Thomas and Ryan Dean lead the way. Thomas leads the team in tackles with 108 and Dean follows with 100 tackles and a sack.

Hazard only has three sacks on the season, but with a running quarterback like Bowen, he will come to you, the defense just can’t miss tackles.

The Bulldogs have forced four fumbles this season and recovered four.

The secondary is where the Bulldogs shine in forcing turnovers.

Safety Max Johnson, also the starting running, back is one of the top secondary players in the state.

He leads Hazard with eight interceptions this season. He also has 86 tackles on the season.

Besides Johnson, Blankenship and Dean each have two picks as linebackers showing their ability to drop back in coverage. White also has two interceptions and Landon Smith has one.

Smith was injured during the Pikeville game, but Patrick Sawyer has been filling in nicely.

If Hazard’s defense can slow down Bowen, the Bulldogs will have a good chance advancing to the region championship round of the Class A playoffs.