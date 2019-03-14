KHSAA Sweet 16: Dores fall in heartbreaker

LEXINGTON — With the game tied 61-61 with just 1.9 seconds left in regulation, Perry Central’s Noah Back broke the huddle out of a timeout and broke wide open off of a screen. Back launched a deep three that went in and then came out sending the Commodores into overtime against Louisville Butler in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16.
The Commodores fell 65-62 in overtime.
“I let it go and it felt good, but sadly it didn’t fall,” Back said.
In overtime, Butler’s Cameron Underwood scored with 2:53 left to give the Bears a 63-61 lead.
There wasn’t any scoring until nine seconds left in overtime. Perry Central’s Noah Caudill knocked down the first of two free throws to cut the lead to 63-62. Caudill missed the second free throw, but Perry Central’s Jayln Williams came up with the offensive board. Williams came down out of bounds, though turning the ball back over to Butler.
On the inbounds pass, Bulter’s Underwood broke open on a run out. Perry Central’s Williams tracked him down and blocked the ball from behind preventing the Bears to go up by three with five seconds left.
Butler got the ball back and Maurice Tolley was fouled with just three seconds left. Tolley made both free throws to push the Butler lead to 65-62.
Perry Central had one last shot and Back was the Commodore to take it. He heaved a deep three near mid-court. The ball hit the front of the rim and the time ran out giving Butler a 65-62 overtime win.
“It was a fun game to play and it was a fun game to coach in,” Perry Central coach Shannon Hoskins said. “It was a back-and-forth game. Both teams gave it everything they had. It was just a true state tournament game that we can enjoy throughout the years.”
Back had an excellent game for the Commodores. Back finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Back was five for nine from three-point range. Caudill led the way for the Commodores with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Cameron Turner followed with seven points. DeAndre Reed added six points and three rebounds. Dylan Chaney added four points. Marquis Frazier scored three points. Jayden Neace and Williams each chipped in with two points for Perry Central.
Underwood led the way for Butler with 20 points and nine rebounds. Willard Minter added 19 points and six assists. Marquis Dorsey just missed double figure scoring with nine points.
Perry Central finished the season with a 19-13 record. The Commodores won the 54th District Tournament and the 14th Region championship.
Louisville Butler was knocked out of the Sweet 16 in the second round by Scott County. The Cardinals knocked off the Bears 66-45. Scott County fell to Louisville Trinity 50-40 in the Sweet 16 state championship game.
Perry Central shot 67 percent from the field on the game. Butler shot 40 percent from the floor. The Commodores turned the ball over 21 times, while Butler turned it over 14.
The Commodores will lose seven seniors of this year’s roster. Back, Caudill, Chaney, Frazier, Neace, Turner and Williams all graduate.
Sports Editor’s Note: For more coverage including highlights and post game press conference see the Appalachian Newspapers presents Bank On It. The Bank On It episode 20 is out now on YouTube.com. Check out the Bank On It channel. Like, comment and share.
