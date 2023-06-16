LEXINGTON — The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association (KHSBCA) has dealt out its honors for the 2023 season.
The high school baseball honorees for the 2023 season follow.
Mr. Baseball: Elijah Underhill (Christian County).
First Team All-State: Zach Sims (McCracken County), Elijah Underhill (Christian County), Kadin Ray (Muhlenberg County), Hayden Jones (Taylor County), Zak Spurrier (Central Hardin), Ashton Prechtel (Bullitt East), Kyle Campbell (Trinity), Robert Morrow (Trinity), Jake Gregor (St. Xavier), Cooper Smith (St. Xavier), Bradley Coulter (Spencer County), Taylor Penn (Woodford County), Jonathan Fitz (Covington Catholic), Cameron Boyd (Beechwood), Addie Stockham (Sayre), Thomas Howard (Frederick Douglass), Griffin Cameron (Lexington Catholic), Owen Jenkins (Lexington Catholic), Evan Hart (Mercer County), Brandon Crawford (Clay County), Connor Fugate (Paintsville), Carson Wireman (Greenup County).
Second Team All-State: Eli Baker (Lyon County), Will Strode (Apollo), Grant Parsons (Owensboro Catholic), Zach Davis (Greenwood), Chase Carver (Warren East), Dillon Maners (Bowling Green), Jakob Schweitzer (Trinity), Austyn Peak (Manual), Kemper Whisman (Shelby County), Chance Edmonds (North Oldham), Matthew Rowlett (Montgomery County), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County), Malachi Feeback (Harrison County), Corey Vaughn (Harrison County), Raymond Saatman (Sayre), Cameron Owens (Boyle County), Kade Elam (Corbin), Grant Zehr (Whitley County), Sam Harp (Whitley County), Jonah Little (Letcher County Central), Andrew Combs (Breathitt County), Andrew Tomolonis (East Carter).
Third Team All-State: Levin East (Paducah Tilghman), Ross Aldridge (McCracken County), Dru Meadows (Henderson County), Davin Yates (Logan County), Trace Stringer (Russell County), Sean Rivera (LaRue County), Bennett Holdener (Manual), Ben Brown (Eastern), Ethan Bosley (Dixie Heights), Jack Hendrix (Highlands), Evan Moore (Bishop Brossart), Ryan Johnson (Nicholas County), Braxton Brinegar (Tates Creek), Bradley Poynter (Madison Central), Sam Matherly (Danville), Kason Myers (Boyle County), Merrick Graham (Garrard County), Lanson Davis (West Jessamine), Mason Croley (Whitley County), Jonah Porter (Paintsville), JK McKnight (Boyd County), Tate Scott (East Carter).
Honorable Mention All-State: Konner Myatt (Ballard Memorial), Greyson Hainer (Elizabethtown), Brayton Coomer (Adair County), Landon Akers (St. Xavier), Chase Chamberlain (Manual), Jake Lind (Eastern), Gunnar Rhodus (Madison Central), Landon Scilley (Mason County), Graham Johnson (Sayre), Jared Eisminger (Dunbar), Keith Stewart (Madison Central), Mason Acton (Pulaski County), Caleb Cooper (Rowan County).