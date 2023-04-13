4-12 haz celebrates hallie jones home run.jpg

The Hazard Lady Bulldogs celebrate Hallie Jones home run Tuesday night against Leslie County during the 14th Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 16-1 win over Leslie County.

Hazard cruised past Leslie County 16-1 in four innings Tuesday evening to advance to the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead.

Hazard had a big third inning that saw the Lady Bulldogs blow the game open.

Hallie Jones hit a monster home run and Mallory Combs added a triple; she scored after the throw to third hit her and bounced into foul territory on the play.

Hazar’s Ally Hall picked up the win on the mound.

4-12 haz mallory combs rounds second.jpg

Hazard’s Mallory Combs rounds second base Tuesday night against Leslie County.

Hazard advances to the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at 7:00 p.m. Thursday to take on Lee County.

The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Breathitt County 8-1 Monday evening in the opening round of the 14th Region All “A” Classic.

Hazard improved its record to 9-6 on the season with the win.

Tags

Recommended for you