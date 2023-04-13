Hazard cruised past Leslie County 16-1 in four innings Tuesday evening to advance to the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead.

Hazard had a big third inning that saw the Lady Bulldogs blow the game open.

Hallie Jones hit a monster home run and Mallory Combs added a triple; she scored after the throw to third hit her and bounced into foul territory on the play.

Hazar’s Ally Hall picked up the win on the mound.

Hazard advances to the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at 7:00 p.m. Thursday to take on Lee County.

The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Breathitt County 8-1 Monday evening in the opening round of the 14th Region All “A” Classic.

Hazard improved its record to 9-6 on the season with the win.