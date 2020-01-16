Hazard returned to the win column on Monday night, outlasting visiting Clay County 44-40 in a girls’ high school basketball game.
With the win, Hazard improved to 9-5.
Clay County dropped to 8-6 with the loss.
The Lady Bulldogs were knocked out of the 14th Region All “A” Classic by Leslie County 57-54 in the second round of the tournament.
Hazard, which swapped leads with Clay County during the hoops matchup, shot 48.6 percent (18 of 37) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs were three of nine from three-point range.
Hazard shot 83.3 percent (five of six) from the free-throw line.
Inside, Hazard outrebounded Clay County 21-15.
Hazard made the most of a balanced offensive attack. Desiree Sturgill led Hazard with a team-high 12 points. Three Hazard players reached double figures in scoring as Hailee Mullins netted 11 points and Hayley Caudill added 10 points.
Tayler Riley and Joanna Hagans rounded out Hazard’s individual scoring, registering seven points and four points, respectively.
Clay County shot 39.4 percent (13-of-33) from the field. The Lady Tigers were six of 24 (25 percent) from three-point range.
Clay County shot 72.7 percent (eight of 11) from the free-throw line.
Kaylee Mathis led Clay County with a game-high 21 points. Mathis was three for-3 from inside the arc and the only Clay County player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Taylor Asher (seven points), Alexis Lewis (six points), Courtney Jones (three points) and Jaylen Combs (three points) accounted for the rest of Clay County’s scoring in the short effort.
Hazard and Clay County aren’t scheduled to meet again during the current girls’ high school basketball season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.