Hazard notched its second straight win on Friday, upending host Floyd Central 64-55 in a girls’ high school basketball game.
With the win, former 14th Region champion Hazard evened its record to 3-3.
Floyd Central dropped to 3-3 with the loss.
Hazard shot 40.8 percent (20 of 49) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs were seven of 14 from three-point range, shooting 50 percent beyond the arc.
Hazard shot 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from the free-throw line.
Hayley Caudill and Desiree Sturgill led Hazard with 18 points apiece. Hazard featured three scorers in double figures as Hailee Mullins netted 14 points.
Eight different Hazard players broke into the scoring column. Tayler Riley scored six points while teammates Kyleah Maggard, Joanna Hagans, Libby Danner and Mia Rouse contributed two points apiece.
Hazard remained in the win column after defeating 54th District rival Buckhorn 44-35 earlier in the week.
More on the Hazard-Buckhorn matchup follows.
Hazard 44,
Buckhorn 25
Hayley Caudill scored 13 points and Tayler Riley added 11 points as Hazard beat host Buckhorn 44-25 in a 54th District girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
With the win, Hazard opened 1-0 in the 54th District.
Buckhorn dropped to 0-2 in the district with the loss.
The Lady Bulldogs won convincingly despite shooting 34.1 percent (15 of 22) from the field and connecting on only three of 22 three-point field goal attempts. However, Hazard shot 78.6 percent (11 of 14) from the free-throw line.
The additional scorers for Hazard were Desiree Sturgill (seven points), Libby Danner (four points), Hailee Mullins (three points), Kyleah Maggard (two points), Olivia Holbrook (two points), Mia Rouse (one point) and Alexa Muha (one point).
