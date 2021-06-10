STANTON — Punching its ticket for the title game, Perry Central doubled up Letcher Central 10-5 in the semifinals of the 14th Region Softball Tournament on Monday, June 7.

Kim Hughes picked up the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes allowed five runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking zero.

Makennah Johnson took the pitching loss for Letcher Central. Johnson surrendered 10 runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out four.

The Commodores edged Letcher Central 10-9 in the hits column.

Kaitlyn Grigsby, Rachel Feltner, Alyssa Dixon and Rani McIntyre each recorded multiple hits for Perry Central. Grigsby went three for four at the plate and homered to lead Perry Central’s offensive attack.

Johnson and Abigail McDougal each recorded multiple hits for Letcher Central. McDougal led Letcher Central at the plate, delivering three hits in four at-bats.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Johnson homered for Letcher Central in the fifth inning.

Perry Central was slated to face Wolfe County in the 14th Region Softball Tournament title game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, weather permitting.

Perry Central 15,

Powell County 0

Continuing to thrive during the postseason, Perry Central blanked Powell County 15-0 in three innings in the opening round of the 14th Region Softball Tournament on Saturday, June 5.

Pitchers Kim Hughes and Kaitlyn Grigsby combined to throw a one-hitter for the Commodores. Hughes started in the circle for Perry Central, pitching two innings and claiming the win. Finishing strong, Kaitlyn Grigsby pitched the final inning for the Commodores and registered three strikeouts.

Perry Central scored 16 runs on nine hits.

Hughes (one for one, one RBI), Grigsby (one for two, two RBIs), Lauren Morris (two for two, three RBIs), Crystiana Couch (two for three, one RBI), Alyssa Dixon (one for two), Emma Pigman (one for two, three RBIs) and Rani McIntyre (one for two, one RBI) each contributed for Perry Central at the plate.

Pigman homered in Perry Central’s convincing victory.

Powell County suffered the season-ending setback on its home field.

In addition to Perry Central, opening round winners in the 14th Region Softball Tournament included Estill County, Wolfe County and Letcher Central.