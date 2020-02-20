Pikeville cruised to an 80-52 win over Perry Central on Senior Night.
The Lady Panthers took control of the game in the second quarter.
Pikeville held a 19-15 lead after the first.
Kelsey Jo Tackett knocked down back-to-back-to-back threes with 2:33 left in the first half to push the lead to 35-19.
Pikeville outscored Perry Central 23-4 in the second to hold a 42-19 halftime lead.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson led the way for the Lady Panthers with a team-high 17 points. Tackett followed with 14 points; she knocked down four threes in the game. Trinity Rowe followed with 14 points as well. Alvia Gearheart added nine points and Alexia Wilkerson scored eight. Leighan Jackson scored five points and Rylee Theiss added four. Emma Ratliff scored three. Michaela Hunter and Allison Atkins each chipped in with two.
Perry Central’s Courtney Hoskins led the way for the Lady Commodores with a team-high 17 points. Annie Harris followed with 15. Emalee Neace added nine. Kendra Lawson and Lexie Mullins each scored four points. Chelsey Napier chipped in with three.
Pikeville (21-5) is scheduled to wrap up regular season play Thursday night at home against Hazard.
Perry Central 66,
Knox Central 64
Perry Central bounced back from the loss against Pikeville to knock off Knox Central 66-64 Monday night.
Hoskins led the Lady Commodores once again, this time she finished with 19 points. Katie Dunnigan followed with 13 points. Napier added a double-double for the Lady Commodores. Napier finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Harris just missed a double-double as she scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Neace added seven points and Sydnee Minks scored three.
Perry Central knocked down a lights out 54.7 percent of its field goals against Knox Central (29 for 53).
Perry Central (9-12) is scheduled to wrap up regular season play Friday night at home against Somerset at 7:30 p.m.
