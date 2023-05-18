PCC shuts out Hazard in championship game
HAZARD — Kaitlyn Grigsby pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Perry County Central over Hazard 10-0 in five innings in the 54th District Softball Tournament title game on Tuesday, May 16.
Strong from start to finish, Grigsby allowed only four hits and two walks. Claiming the win in the circle, Grigsby registered four strikeouts.
Pitching in relief for Hazard, Ally Hall took the loss. Hall pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs.
Mallory Combs started in the circle for Hazard, but her outing was brief.
Perry County Central plated 10 runs on 11 hits. Grigsby (one hit, two RBIs), Lauren Morris (three hits, two RBIs), Taylan Hoskins (two hits, three RBIs), Alyssa Dixon (one hit, two RBIs), Kyra McAlarnis (one hit, one RBI), Emma Pigman (one hit), Taylor Brock (one hit) and Ashlyn Dixon (one hit) made up Perry County Central's offensive attack. Hoskins homered and Ashlyn Dixon doubled for Perry County Central in its district championship-clinching shutout win.
Maggie Combs (one hit), Mallory Combs (one hit), Kaydence Stollings (one hit) and Ryleigh Griffith (one hit) each connected at the plate for Hazard during the district championship game. Delivering an extra-base hit for Hazard, Maggie Combs doubled.
Both Perry County Central (27-5) and Hazard (16-12) advance to the 14th Region Softball Tournament.