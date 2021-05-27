HAZARD — Perry Central blanked visiting Hazard 15-0 in four innings in a 54th District softball game on Monday, May 24.

The Commodores set the tone early, moving ahead and never faltering.

Perry Central forced rival Hazard to play from behind throughout the 54th District softball game.

Kim Hughes earned the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes allowed only two hits and two walks while holding Hazard scoreless over four innings. The Perry Central pitcher recorded three strikeouts while throwing 70 pitches and notching the win.

Mallory Combs took the pitching loss for Hazard.

In addition to Combs, Olivia Holbrook pitched for the Bulldogs.

Perry Central plated 15 runs on nine hits.

Hughes (one for two, three RBIs), Alyssa Dixon (two for three, four RBIs), Lauren Morris (two for four, two RBIs), Emma Pigman (two for three, one RBI), Rachel Feltner (one for three, one RBI), Ashlyn Dixon (one for one, two RBIs), Crystiana Couch (one RBI) and Kaitlyn Grigsby (one RBI) each contributed at the plate for Perry Central.

Alyssa Dixon homered and doubled for the Commodores.

Along with Dixon, Morris and Pigman drilled a double for Perry Central.

Laken Chaney and Emily Blair recorded one hit apiece for Hazard in the district matchup.

Both Perry Central and Hazard are preparing to compete in the 54th District Softball Tournament.

Perry Central 5,

Letcher Central 3

Perry Central outlasted visiting Letcher Central 5-3 in a high school softball game on Tuesday, May 25.

Kim Hughes pitched a complete game and earned the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk, recording six strikeouts over seven innings.

Perry Central plated five runs on five hits.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Hughes led Perry Central’s offensive attack. Hughes finished two for three with three RBIs.

Providing another lift at the plate for Perry Central in the winning effort, Rani McIntyre homered. McIntyre finished one for three with two RBIs.

In addition to McIntyre’s shot, Crystiana Couch and Lauren Morris added one hit apiece for the Commodores. Couch drove in one of Perry Central’s five runs.

The Commodores defeated Letcher Central for the second time in the 2021 high school softball season.