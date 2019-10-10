Lady Commodores defeat Powell County, Menifee County

Perry Central exited the girls' high school soccer regular-season on a seven-game wining streak after notching back-to-back wins over Powell County and Menifee County Oct. 3-4.
Perry Central 2,
Powell County 0
Sydnee Minks and Reagan Crase netted one goal apiece to lead Perry Central past host Powell County 2-0 in a girls' high school soccer match on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Kyhli Jett provided an assist on one of Perry Central's two goals.
Powell was limited offensively throughout the late-season girls' high school soccer match.
Defensively for Perry County Central, goalkeeper Arriana Pennington recorded six saves and a shutout.
Perry Central 4,
Menifee County 1
Kyhli Jett scored two goals to lead Perry Central over host Menifee County 4-1 in a girls' high school soccer regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 4.
Accompanying Jett in the Perry Central scoring column, Kricket Combs and Sydnee Minks netted one goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Arriana Pennington continued to pace Perry Central defensively, posting six saves while allowing only one goal.
