PRESTONSBURG — Visiting Perry Central overcame multiple double digit deficits in regulation to pull even and force overtime before Prestonsburg held on to win 61-59 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 2-2.

Prestonsburg moved to 4-0 after notching the win.

Determined Prestonsburg edged Perry Central 10-8 in overtime to earn the win.

The Blackcats owned double digit leads in each quarter.

Prestonsburg led 30-24 at halftime.

The Blackcats led 46-30 at the conclusion of the third quarter but the Commodores battled back.

Perry Central outscored Prestonsburg 21-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Host Prestonsburg shot 38.1 percent (24 of 63) from the field. The Blackcats finished three of 22 from three-point range.

Prestonsburg won despite shooting 37 percent (10 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Celina Mullins paced Prestonsburg in the win. Recording a double-double, Mullins scored 18 points and pulled down 20 rebounds.

Faith Lazar, who scored her 1,000th point on the game’s first field goal, netted 15 points for the Blackcats.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Kylie Stephens posted nine points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg included Alexis Skeans (six points), Kylie Tackett (five points), Audrey Prater (four points), Ashley Tackett (two points) and Allison Howard (two points).

Emmalee Neace scored a game-high 20 points to pace Perry Central. Joining Neace in double figures for Perry Central, Lexi Mullins netted 11 points and Aliyah Fannin added 10 points.

Chipping in offensively, Kyra McAlarnis (five points), Cassidy Adams (five points) and Kara Minks (two points) accounted for the rest of Perry Central’s individual scoring.

Foes from bordering regions, Perry Central and Prestonsburg aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.

Perry Central is scheduled to meet 14th Region rival Estill County in the Peggy Moore Classic at Breathitt County High School at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.