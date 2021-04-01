HAZARD — Letcher Central held on to edge Perry Central 48-47 in the opening round of the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at John C. Combs Arena on Friday, March 26.

The loss eliminated Perry Central from the postseason.

Perry Central exited the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season 10-10.

Letcher Central (15-13) shot 39.1 percent (18 of 46) from the field. The Lady Cougars were six of 18 (33.3 percent) from three-point range.

Letcher Central shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.

Nearly recording a double-double, Kaylee Banks netted 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace Letcher Central. Banks was six of seven from the free-throw line.

Following Banks, Tori Holcomb added eight points for the Lady Cougars.

Rounding out Letcher Central’s individual scoring, Loren Boggs, Brooke Bates and Keira Couch chipped in six points apiece.

Perry Central shot 40.5 percent (15 of 37) from the field. The Lady Commodores were two of six were from three-point range.

Perry Central finished 15 of 33 (45.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

Lexie Mullins scored 17 points to pace Perry Central offensively. Mullins was two of four from three-point range.

Accompanying Mullins in double figures for Perry Central, Emmalee Neace netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Katie Dunnigan added nine points.

Perry Central featured eight different scorers, including Rani McIntyre (four points), Keandra Lawson (two points), Kyra McAlarnis (two points), Aliyah Fannin (two points) and Chelsey Napier (two points).

Under the direction of head coach Misty McAlarnis, Perry Central ranked as one of the area’s most improved teams during the second half of the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.