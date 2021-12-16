Pikeville ran away from Perry Central in the third quarter en route to a 67-37 win Thursday night in the Lady Panthers’ home opener.

The Lady Panthers held a 39-24 halftime lead, but in the third quarter, Pikeville put the game away.

Pikeville outscored Perry Central 20-4 in the third quarter to blow open a 59-28 lead.

Rylee Theiss opened the third with six straight points for the Lady Panthers as the lead grew to 45-24 with 6:38 left to play in the quarter.

Perry Central got on the scoreboard in the third with 6:13 left to play as Kendra Lawson scored to cut the lead to 45-26.

Kristen Whited answered for Pikeville. Lawson scored again for Perry Central with 5:47 left to cut the lead to 47-28; that was Perry Central’s last basket of the third quarter.

Whited knocked down a three and Theiss followed with a pair of free throws with 3:21 left to play as the lead grew to 52-28.

Trinity Rowe came up with a steal and a basket for Pikeville with 2:38 left to play in the third. Kylie Hall followed with a basket and Whited knocked down her second three of the quarter.

Whited led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 17 points; she finished the night knocking down five of her eight three-point tries.

Trinity Rowe finished with 14 points and seven assists. Rylee Theiss added 12 points and seven rebounds. Leighan Jackson followed with 12 points and six rebounds. Emma Ratliff added six points and Hall scored four. Alexis Coleman added two points in the win.

Pikeville shot 56.2 percent from the field on the night (27 for 48).

Whited opened the game with a three to give Pikeville the lead from the jump.

Ratliff followed with a steal and a basket; Rowe got an assist on the play as the lead grew to 5-0.

Emmalee Neace gave Perry Central its first basket with 6:56 left in the first quarter.

Lawson scored with 4:04 left in the first to cut the Pikeville lead to 8-5.

Neace knocked down a three with 2:30 left in the first to keep the Lady Commodores in the game as the lead was cut to 14-8.

Whited knocked down a three late in the quarter as Pikeville held a 21-12 lead after the first quarter of play.

Pikeville kept growing its lead in the second quarter.

Kyra McAlarnis knocked down a three to open the third for Perry Central.

Rowe answer with a basket.

Lexie Mullins scored with 6:57 left in the half to cut the lead to 23-17.

Pikeville answered with a basket by Jackson. Rowe followed with a basket of her own and Jackson scored again with 4:47 left to push the lead to 29-17.

Rowe and Whited each knocked down late threes and Ratliff also scored late in the half as the Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 39-24 at the break.

Neace led the way for Perry Central with a team-high 15 points and five rebounds. McAlarnis followed with seven points and Lawson scored six. Mullins added five and Aliyah Fannin scored four.

Perry Central 75,

Estill County 64

JACKSON — Prevailing on a neutral court, Perry Central defeated 14th Region rival Estill County 75-64 in the Peggy Moore Classic at Breathitt County High School on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Perry Central shot 42.2 percent (27 of 64) from the field in the win. The Lady Commodores were five of 13 (38.5 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 69.6 percent (16 of 23) from the free-throw line in the victory.

Emmalee Neace scored a game-high 26 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Neace connected on nine of 12 free-throw attempts.

Accompanying Meade in double figures for the Lady Commodores, Lexie Mullins netted 20 points.

Perry Central received scoring from nine different players, including Aliyah Fannin (seven points), Madison Williams (seven points), Kendra Lawson (five points), Ashlyn Dixon (three points), Kara Minks (three points), Cassidy Adams (two points) and Gabby Cook (two points).

Neace and Lawson combined to pace Perry Central inside, pulling down seven rebounds apiece.

Estill County shot 43.1 percent (22 of 51) from the field. The Lady Engineers were only one-of-11 from three-point range.

However, Estill County shot 79.2 percent (19-of-24) from the free throw line.

Jayci Long scored 22 points to lead the Lady Engineers.

Recording a double-double for Estill County, Haley Angel netted 21 points and hauled down 14 rebounds.

Accompanying Long and Angel in double figures in scoring for Estill County, Mia Hale delivered 14 points.

The additional scorers for Estill County included Callie Snowden (five points), Jadelyn Neal (four points) and Kaylee McIntosh (two points).

Estill County and Perry Central aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.