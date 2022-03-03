HAZARD — Perry Central was limited offensively as rival Leslie County pulled away to win 61-43 in the 54th District Girls' Basketball Tournament championship game on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 18-13,

Leslie County improved to 19-12 after notching the win.

Forcing Perry Central to play from behind, Leslie County shot 43.1 percent (22 of 51) from the field. The Lady Eagles shot 45.5 percent (five of 11) from three-point range.

Leslie County shot 75 percent (12 of 15) from the free-throw line and outrebounded Perry Central 39-25.

Courtney Hoskins led Leslie County with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Accompanying Hoskins in double figures for Leslie County, Emily Bowling scored 18 points and Bailey Smith netted 12 points.

Rounding out Leslie County's individual scoring, Emma Napier and Eden Melton contributed four points apiece while Baylee Davidson added two points.

Held under 45 points, Perry Central shot 27.3 percent (12 of 44) from the field. The Lady Commodores connected on five of 20 three-point field goal attempts.

Perry Central shot 76.2 percent (16 of 21) from the free-throw line.

Emmalee Neace scored a game-high 22 points to lead Perry Central in the district title matchup. Neace was the only Perry Central player to reach double figures.

Along with Neace, Perry Central received scoring from Shyan Couch (six points), Kyra McAlarnis (four points), Madison Williams (four points), Kendra Lawson (three points), Lexie Mullins (two points) and Kyli Short (two points).

Both Leslie County and Perry Central advanced to the 14th Region Girls' Basketball Tournament.