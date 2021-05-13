Once Perry Central had a chance to put the game away, the Lady Commodores slammed the door shut.

The Lady Commodores cruised to a 12-5 win over Belfry last Wednesday evening.

Perry Central got on the scoreboard first.

In the top of the first with one out, pitcher Kim Hughes singled to get the Lady Commodores going. Rani McIntyre reached on an error and a run scored.

Perry Central held a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play.

In the top of the second, Perry Central’s Emma Pigman reached on an error to get things going. Kaitlyn Grigsby singled.

With one out, Lauren Morris hit an RBI single as the Perry Central lead grew to 2-0. Ashlyn Dixon followed with a single. Alyssa Dixon followed with a two-run triple to push the lead to 4-0.

Belfry got going in the bottom of the second inning.

Belfry’s Trista Marcum hit a leadoff single to start things. With one out, Sydney Stafford reached on an error and the first Belfry run scored to cut the lead to 4-1. Mylah Caudill reached on a bunt single. With Linzee Phillips at the plate, a wild pitch allowed the second Belfry run to score. Natalie Fite followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3.

Perry Central added a run in the top of the fourth.

Morris hit a leadoff double to start off the top of the fourth for the Lady Commodores. Alyssa Dixon hit a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 5-3.

The Lady Commodores picked up another run in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Hughes tripled. McIntyre reached on an error to allow a run score and push the lead to 6-3.

The Lady Commodores put the game away in the top of the seventh inning.

Crystiana Couch hit a leadoff double to get things started. Rachel Feltner reached on an error allowing Couch to score and push the lead to 7-3. Kyra McAlarnis reached on an error and another run scored as the lead grew to 8-3.

With two on and one out in the top of the seventh, Alyssa Dixon reached on a bunt single to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Hughes cleared the bases with a three RBI double as the lead ballooned to 11-3. McIntyre reached on a fielder’s choice and errant throw went into the Belfry dugout allowing another run to score as the lead grew to 12-3.

Belfry didn’t give up, though.

In the bottom of the seventh, Phillips reached on an infield single. Cameron Childers followed with a single. Brianna Tello reached on an error allowing two runs to score.

That set the game’s final scoreboard at 12-5.

Perry Central (18-7) is scheduled to visit South Laurel at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Commodores are set to follow that with a home game against Powell County Friday evening at 6:00 p.m,

Perry Central 8,

Hazard 3

Perry Central upended homestanding Hazard 8-3 in a 54th District softball game on Thursday, May 6.

Kim Hughes, one of the top high school softball players in the 14th Region, picked up the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on three hits while recording eight strikeouts.

Olivia Holbrook took the pitching loss for Hazard. Holbrook allowed eight runs on 12 hits, giving up two walks and recording four strikeouts over seven innings.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Hughes paced Perry Central offensively. Leading Perry Central’s offensive effort, Hughes was three for four with two doubles and three RBIs.

Along with Hughes, Alyssa Dixon went three for four for Lady Commodores.

Following Dixon, Lauren Morris and Crystiana Couch added two hits apiece for the Lady Commodores.

Couch and Emma Pigman each drove in two runs as Perry County Central prevailed.

Laken Chaney, Alexa Muha and Taylan Hoskins collected one hit apiece for Hazard in the district matchup. Chaney and Muha each drove in one run for the Lady Bulldogs.

Crosstown rivals Perry Central and Hazard met for the first time in the 2021 high school softball season.

Perry Central 2,

Johnson Central 1

In a battle of region championship contenders, Perry Central edged visiting Johnson Central 2-1 during the Tim Short Classic on Saturday, May 8.

Kim Hughes claimed the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes allowed one run on three hits over seven innings, giving up five walks while recording five strikeouts.

Chloe VanHoose took the loss in the circle for Johnson Central. VanHoose allowed two runs on four hits over six innings, recording 12 strikeouts.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Hughes paced Perry Central offensively. Hughes went one for three with two RBIs at the plate. The experienced pitcher doubled to help lift Perry Central to the win at the plate as well as in the circle.

Along with Hughes, Perry Central received one hit apiece from Lauren Morris, Alyssa Dixon and Rani Mcintyre.

Randi Delong, Claire Gamble and Madelyn Vaughn recorded one hit apiece for 2019 15th Region champion Johnson Central.

In a previous meeting in Paintsville on April 28, Johnson Central edged Perry Central 3-2.