Perry Central put the pressure on Pikeville early.

The pressure kept building until the Lady Commodores walked away with a 10-0 win over the Lady Panthers last Thursday.

Pikeville started the game throwing Emily Ford and then switched to Hannah Akers in the second. Then the two Lady Panthers would keep taking their turn the following inning.

In the third it was Ford’s turn throwing. She gave up a stand-up triple to Kailey Dixon. Alyssa Dixon followed with an ground out RBI to score the game’s first run.

The fourth inning was Akers’ turn to pitch again.

Perry Central’s Emma Pigman drew a leadoff walk. Crystina Couch followed with a single Lauren Morris followed with a single and a throwing error allowed the second run of the game to score. Ashlyn Dixon added a sacrifice bunt RBI to push the lead to 3-0.

The game stayed 3-0, until the sixth inning. Then the wheels fell off for the Lady Panthers.

The inning started off with a scary moment. Pigman hit a short pop-up in the infield. Pikeville shortstop Kelcie Adams and second baseman Cassidy Slater both went for the ball. The two collided as Pigman was safe and advanced to second on the play. Slater was shaken up for a few minutes, but after shaking it off and putting a contact back in, she stayed in the game.

Couch followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0. Morris followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 5-0. Kyra McAlarnis reached on an error putting runners on first and third.

Still with no outs in the sixth, Ashlyn Dixon crushed a two RBI ground-rule double to push the lead to 7-0.

Kailey Dixon then reached on an error and another run scored as the lead grew to 8-0. Alyssa Dixon followed with an RBI single as the lead jumped to 9-0.

After a Pikeville pitching change, Rylie Feltner singled. Pigman in her second at-bat of the inning, added an RBI single as the lead grew to 10-0.

Pikeville couldn’t score a run in the bottom of the sixth as the game ended after six innings of play.

Perry Central pitcher Kim Hughes picked up the win on the mound. She tossed six innings of shutout ball. She gave up six hits and two walks, while striking out five batters.

Pikeville followed the loss with a 5-4 loss to Ashland Blazer and a 1-0 loss to Raceland Saturday.

The Lady Panthers are wrapping up regular season play this week.

Perry Central was scheduled to take on Hazard in the 54th District championship Wednesday evening.