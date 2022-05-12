After Perry Central escaped with a 9-7 victory over Johnson Central back in April, the Lady Golden Eagles traveled to Hazard for a rematch – and it looked like they cracked the code to get the win over the Lady Commodores.

But looks can be deceiving.

Johnson Central jumped out to an early lead and maintained it, eventually looking at a 5-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. It wasn’t meant to be however as Perry Central rallied for a four run inning in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the 6-5 win.

Randi Delong had a strong day for Johnson Central thanks to two home runs. The first bomb came in the top of the first with Macy Conley already on second. Delong’s power hit gave Johnson Central the early 2-0 lead.

Perry Central cut into that lead by one run in the bottom of the second when Emma Pigman singled to get on first base. Kyra McAlarnis singled soon after on a line drive to left field to score Pigman making it 2-1. The Lady Commodores were unable to keep the ball rolling however as Ashlyn Dixon struck out with McAlarnis on base for the third out of the inning.

The top of the third inning belonged to Randi Delong after homering off the first pitch to push the lead back out to two for Johnson Central, now 3-1. Both teams went scoreless throughout both the third and fourth innings.

The top of the fifth inning, however saw Johnson Central net some more runs. Mayson Delong hit a single to center field. Abigail Williams followed up with a ground ball that she was able to turn into a single thanks to an error by Perry Central’s third baseman. Randi Delong followed up in the batting order, but wasn’t able to connect like she had done twice earlier in the game. Delong connected on a hit, but this time a line drive to third base. Delong was out at first, but not before advancing the runners to second and third. Kendal Hall got the job done shortly after when she singled on a line drive to left field, scoring both Delong and Williams to pull the Lady Golden Eagles’ lead back out, now 5-1.

Perry Central didn’t have an answer in the bottom of the fifth, despite getting runners on base.

Crystiana Couch sparked the offense in the bottom of the sixth inning though, netting a double. McAlarnis singled soon after to score Couch, cutting in to the Lady Golden Eagles’ lead now just three runs.

Johnson Central was now facing a 5-2 lead heading in to the seventh inning with things looking well for the Lady Golden Eagles. Perry Central had other plans though as the bottom of the seventh inning was huge for the Lady Commodores.

Alyssa Dixon singled to start off the inning for Perry Central. Kim Hughes followed that up with a single to center field. An error however by Abigail Williams allowed Dixon to score, putting Hughes on second. The Lady Commodores were now down just two runs, 5-3.

Johnson Central followed up with its second out when Pigman grounded out to third base, while putting Hughes on third. Taylan Hoskins hit a ground ball and was able to reach first due to an error by Randi Delong at first. Hughes scored to cut the lead to one. Lauren Morris followed up with a single to move Hoskins to second base.

Now facing a 5-4 score, Johnson Central just made too many mistakes.

With McAlarnis at the plate, Hoskins advanced to third on a passed ball with Morris moving to second. Another passed ball allowed Hoskins to score tying things up and putting Morris on third.

McAlarnis had a job to do and she did just that with a fly ball to center field to score Morris.

Just like that, the Lady Golden Eagles’ lead had been erased and Perry Central ended the game with a walk-off win to put away the Lady Golden Eagles who had dominated the game.

Hughes got it done in the circle for Perry Central. She allowed five runs on 10 hits, while striking out six.

Madelyn Vaughn took the loss for the Lady Golden Eagles, pitching six and 2/3 innings allowing six runs on 14 hits, while striking out five.