Perry Central made its way to the Class 2A Championship last weekend, but the Lady Commodores didn’t have the outcome they wanted.

Perry Central fell to Logan County 3-0 and fell to Rowan County 5-1 at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.

Against Logan County, the Lady Commodores came up with six hits on the day, but couldn’t find a way to get any of those base runners across home plate.

Logan County 3,

Perry Central 0

Ashlyn Dixon led the Lady Commodores with a pair of doubles. Emma Pigman, Alyssa Dixon and Lauren Morris each singled for Perry Central in the matchup.

Jessie Mullins was good on the mound as she tossed all seven innings of work. She gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk, while striking out two batters.

Nora Epley led the way for Logan County at the plate as she went three for four with two doubles and a run scored. Emerson McKinnis added a solo home run. Trinity Case, Sydni Blick and Kinsey Holloway each singled. Hailey Burgess scored a run.

Shayla Johnson got the win on the mound for Logan County. She tossed all seven innings of shutout softball and gave up five hits, while striking out seven batters on the day.

Rowan County 5,

Perry Central 1

It was another offensive struggle for Perry Central against Rowan County in the Lady Commodores’ 5-1 loss.

Perry Central only mustered four hits on the day. Kaitlyn Grigsby led the Lady Commodores with two hits and an RBI. Alyssa Dixon followed by doubling and scoring a run. Kyra McAlarnis also added a single. Emma Pigman walked.

Grigsby got the start on the mound and tossed all seven innings. She gave up five runs (two earned) on 10 hits, while striking out three batters.

Malana Hamm led the way for Rowan County. She was three for four with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base. Haven Ford was three for four with an RBI, two runs scored and two steals. Diamond Wills was two for four with an RBI and a run scored. Lauryn Eastham and Kassie Perkins each finished with singles and an RBI. Trinity Lambert added a single as well.

Perkins got the win on the mound for Rowan County. She tossed all seven innings of work and gave up one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out nine batters.