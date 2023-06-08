LEXINGTON — It was hot out Friday morning, but Perry Central got caught in an avalanche.

One mistake led to another and to another as the Lady Commodores fell to East Jessamine 5-1 in the opening round of the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

Of East Jessamine’s five runs scored, only one was earned on the day.

That hurts.

It doesn’t help that East Jessamine threw UK signee Kayleigh White.

White earned the win by tossing all seven innings and giving up one run on seven hits and two walks, while striking out 13 batters.

East Jessamine got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second inning.

With two outs, Remie Smith doubled to get on. Kylie Oliver followed by reaching on an error allowing Smith to score and put East Jessamine up 1-0. Emily Searcy followed with a double. Natalie Alimento grounded to short and reached on an error as East Jessamine took a 3-0 lead.

East Jessamine added to the lead in the top of the third.

White hit a leadoff single to get things going. White advanced to third on two straight defensive indifferences. Taegan Bentley drove her home with a sacrifice fly RBI as the lead grew to 4-0.

With one out in the top of the third, Alexandra Cox-Smith reached on an error. She advanced to third on the play. Searcy followed with a sac fly RBI to score Cox-Smith and push the lead to 5-0.

Perry Central got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.

Alyssa Dixon singled to leadoff the inning. Lauren Morris followed with a double as Alyssa Dixon motored around the bases to score and cut the lead t0 5-1.

White struck out the next three Perry Central batters to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ashlyn Dixon singled to leadoff the inning. She was thrown out trying to steal second and the batter struck out. Taylan Brock followed with a walk and Jossie Mullins singled, but Perry Central couldn’t get any runs across as White got the third out of the inning with a strikeout.

Morris led Perry Central at the plate with the RBI double and she singled. Alyssa Dixon had a pair of singles, a stolen base, a walk and scored a run. Ashlyn Dixon singled and stole a base. Mullina and Kyra McAlarnis each added a single.

East Jessamine followed the Perry Central win with a 1-0 win over Daviess County in the quarterfinals. East Jessamine (29-5) is scheduled to take on Henderson County at 5:00 p.m. Friday at John Cropp Stadium in the Clark’s Pump—N— Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare. The other semifinal matchup will see Ballard take on Rowan County at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in the softball state tournament final four.

Perry Central finished the season with a 30-6 record.