Perry Central fell short to 54th District Tournament host Leslie County 69-64 Monday night.
With the win, Leslie County advances to the 54th District championship against Hazard Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.
Perry Central finished the season with a 10-14 record.
Lexy Meyers led the way for the Lady Eagles with a double-double. Meyers scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win.
Iris Napier also had a big night for the Lady Eagles scoring 19 points. Emily Bowling also added 10 points. Emily Napier scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds. Baylee Davidson added seven points and eight rebounds also. Macy Fee chipped in with four points for Leslie County.
The Lady Eagles shot 41.1 percent from the field (23 for 56).
Leslie County outrebounded Perry Central 43-24.
Courtney Hoskins led the way for Perry Central with a game-high 26 points. Katie Dunnigan also reached double figure scoring with 11. Chelsey Napier added seven points. Annie Harris had six points and 10 rebounds. Emmalee Neace also scored six points. Kyra McAlarnis added five points and Sydnee Minks scored three.
Perry Central shot 44.2 percent from the field (23 for 52).
