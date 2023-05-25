Perry Central cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings over Hazard to claim the 54th District championship.

The Lady Commodores came out and put pressure on Hazard from the jump and didn’t stop, until the game ended in the fifth inning.

Alyssa Dixon opened the bottom of the first for the Lady Commodores with a leadoff double. Lauren Morris followed with a single as the Lady Commodores jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

Emma Pigman followed with a single and advanced to third on the throw to third. A wild pitch allowed Morris to score to push the lead to 2-0. Kaitlyn Grigsby grounded out, but Pigman scored to push the lead to 3-0.

Perry Central kept adding to the lead in the bottom of the second.

With one out, Taylan Brock reached on an error. Jossie Mullins followed by laying down a bunt and reaching on an error. Brock scored on the play and Mullins ended up at third as the lead jumped to 4-0.

Perry Central added a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. With one out, Grigsby reached on an error. With two outs, Ashlyn Dixon doubled to left field to put runners on second and third. Hoskins followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 6-0.

Perry Central scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Morris singled and Pigman followed by reaching on an error. Grigsby added an RBI single as the lead grew to 7-0. McAlarnis followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 8-0.

The Lady Commodores ended things in the bottom of the fifth.

Hoskins crushed a solo home run to push the lead to 9-0.

Alyssa Dixon was intentionally walked.

That set up Morris.

Morris followed with a walk-off single to end the game 10-0 and give the Lady Commodores the 54th District championship.

Both Hazard and Perry Central advanced to the 14th Region Tournament.