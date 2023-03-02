Hazard entered the 14th Region Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

But the Lady Bulldogs didn’t play like a two seed.

Abby Maggard stepped up once again to lead Hazard, this time the senior scored 33 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Hazard to a 67-63 win over Wolfe County in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament.

With the win, (Hazard 16-14) advances to Friday night’s 14th Region semifinals against Letcher Central.

Letcher Central picked up a 60-56 win over Owsley County in the opening round of the 14th Region championship.

Hazard and Letcher Central will square off Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Leslie County in the first 14th Region Tournament semifinal. Knott Central and host Leslie County will square off at 7:45 p.m. in the other semifinal.

Maggard scored her game-high 33 points on 14 for 23 shooting. She also knocked down four of five free throws.

Besides Maggard, Laura Everidge added 17 points and six rebounds. Hannah Caudill also reached double figure scoring with 10. Maddi Frohnapfel added three points. Brooklyn Cornett and Autumn Ramey each scored two points apiece.

Hazard finished the game 28 for 55 from the field (50.9 percent). The Lady Bulldogs were three for 10 from three-point range (30 percent). Hazard finished eight for 10 from the free-throw line (80 percent).

Wolfe County dominated the boards as the Lady Wolves out rebounded Hazard 36-24.

Jasmine Banks led the way for Wolfe County with a double-double. She finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kenzie Miller added 15 points. Bailee Noble finished with 14 points. Naoma Noble finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Sarah Smith added six points and seven rebounds. Abigail Noble finished with two points.

Wolfe County finished the game 19 for 52 from the floor (36.5 percent), eight for 25 from three-point range (32 percent) and 17 for 28 from the free-throw line (60.7 percent).