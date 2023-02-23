Hazard’s Abby Maggard has had an outstanding senior season.

Maggard can score the ball from anywhere on the court.

Her outstanding season has been recognized by the Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association as she was named the KABC 14th Region Player of the Year.

That also qualifies Maggard as a Kentucky Ms. Basketball Candidate.

Maggard leads Hazard by scoring 25.1 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

She has scored 678 points this season.

Maggard is shooting 43.8 percent from the field on the season.

She is shooting 36.1 percent from the three-point line on the season.

Maggard leads the team in free-throw shooting as well. She is knocking down 78.1 percent of her free throws. She has shot more free throws than anyone else on the team as well.

Maggard’s outstanding season was highlighted Monday night in the opening round of the 54th District Tournament.

Maggard led Hazard to a 65-62 win over rival Perry Central.

In that contest, she scored a game-high 37 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

She finished four of eight from the field and knocked down 13 of 15 free throws.

Maggard and Hazard are scheduled to take on Leslie County at 7:00 p.m. at Perry Central in the 54th District championship game.