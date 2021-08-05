At the beginning of last season, not many people knew what Max Johnson could do on a football field.

During the season, he showed people what he could do.

Once the playoffs came around, he took his talents to a new level.

And by season’s end, everybody knew his name in the mountains.

Johnson didn’t start last season as the starting running back for the Bulldogs.

But once quarterback Garrett Miller got injured, he took over the quarterback duties.

He was putting up big games running the ball during Miller’s absence.

Once Miller returned, he just lined up in the backfield and kept his momentum going.

Johnson finished the season with 889 rushing yards and six TDs on 136 carries. He also was second on the team in receptions with 18 catches for 352 yards and two TDs.

Johnson also played on the defensive side of the ball and was second on the team in tackles with 80. He led the team in interceptions with three and he returned one of those picks for a TD.

Johnson was explosive last season.

But he had to earn his shot.

“It’s different when you actually start out the season as the starting running back and you’re not doing all of these wide receiver drills,” Johnson said. “Starting out as a running back, you just get to work on your craft more. Hopefully, I can translate that to more yards in each game.”

Johnson’s offensive line was really good last season and the Bulldogs return most of their guys up front again this year.

“You know I talk about all this work that I am doing, but they’re (the offensive line) the reals ones doing the work for me,” Johnson said. “Anybody can run through the holes that they create for me, so I just all the credit to those guys who deserve it.”

Hazard finished with a 4-6 record last season.

The Bulldogs started off slow and lost their first five games.

But once everything started clicking the Bulldogs won four straight in the regular season and playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Paintsville in the Class A state semifinals.

Johnson’s biggest game came against Pikeville in the Class A district championship; Hazard picked up a 21-12 over the defending state champion at the time.

Johnson rushed for 107 yards and a TD. He also caught three passes for 54 yards.

He was just as impressive on defense as he had two interceptions and he returned one for a TD.

“We just have the same mentality we had last year and that was just to get better and better every day,” Johnson said. “I think we’re just trying to carry that into this year too. We just want to get better every practice and keep working hard.”

The Bulldogs are looking to build on their playoff run last season and show everybody that they’re one of the top teams in Class A.

Hazard will return a lot of players on both sides of the ball, especially on the defense.

“We’ve got a lot of players back with that redo year (SB 128),” Johnson said. “Most of our defense is back, so I feel like we should be pretty good on that side. We didn’t lose that many assets. I feel like we should be alright.”

Johnson had a phenomenal season last year.

It was his breakout season.

But this season, he isn’t cocky.

He just wants to stay the course and keep improving.

“I don’t have any personal goals, I just have to hold myself to a high standard,” Johnson said. “I hope to get better and better every day along with this team. I hope we get better and better and that we can just have some fun this year.

Hazard is scheduled to kickoff the season on the road Friday, August 20 at Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m.