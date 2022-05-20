HAZARD — Mason McAlarnis and Jacob Daniels combined to pitch Perry Central past Powell County 7-2 in a high school baseball regular season finale on Thursday, May 12.

Powell County owned multiple leads before Perry Central separated itself late in the matchup. Facing a one-run deficit, Perry Central erupted for four runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning. In all, Perry Central scored six runs in its final two at-bats to pull away for the win.

McAlarnis pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the Commodores and claimed the win. Turning in a solid performance on the mound, McAlarnis allowed three hits while recording four strikeouts.

Daniels started on the mound for the Commodores. The Perry Central starting pitcher allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, while logging two strikeouts.

Ethan Hagnauer started on the mound for the Pirates and took the loss. Hagnauer pitched five and 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks, while recording six strikeouts.

Cameron Delrosario closed out the game on the mound for the Pirates, pitching two-thirds of an inning.

McAlarnis (one hit), Dustin Fields (two hits, two RBIs), David Elkins (two hits, two RBIs), Hunter Pigman (two hits, one RBI), Dawson Browning (one hit, one RBI) and Garrett Noe (one hit, one RBI) accounted for Perry Central's offense in the victory.

Delrosario (one hit, one RBI), Luke Hood (two hits), Austin Begley (one hit, one RBI), Chandler Congleton (one hit), Devin Young (one hit) and LW Napier (one hit) produced at the plate for visiting Powell County.