The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Baseball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Candidates

Hazard’s John Meehan

Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall

Belfry’s Michael Hagy

Pikeville’s Shane Simpkins

Floyd Central’s Shawn Hager

All Mountain Co-Coach of the Year:

Hazard’s John Meehan and Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall.

Hazard and Johnson Central had similar seasons.

Both were young and improved throughout the season.

Both were set to have serious runs last season, but COVID canceled the entire season.

Hazard and Johnson Central each came out of nowhere to win their region tournaments.

Even though Hazard knocked off Johnson Central 3-2 in the Semi-State 8, it was hard to separate their seasons.

So Hall and Meehan split the votes and were Co-Coaches of the Year.