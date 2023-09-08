Memphis Blankenship has high hopes for the Bulldogs.

Before the season started, he just had thoughts of winning.

“I’m just looking for us to get back to the playoffs,” Blankenship said. “I just want to win. It doesn’t matter how we do it, I just want to win. It’s all about winning.”

The season has started off the best for the Bulldogs. Hazard is sitting at a 1-2 record heading into Week 4 against Letcher Central, but there is still a long ways to go this season.

Coming into the season, the offensive line was the talk for Hazard.

The Bulldogs had a lot of experience coming back up front.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Blankenship said. “The best thing we have coming back is our line. We basically have all seniors and one junior back up front. Our receiver corps is young, but I think we’ll be pretty good. We just have a lot of young guys and we just have to see how they play.”

Last season, Blankenship rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries.

Through three games, he has rushed for 20 yards on four carries and has added a 15-yard catch.

“This year, I’ll play the slot and running back a little bit,” Blankenship said. “I can with in between positions. I think I’ll be pretty good at running back. I played there some last year. So I’m going in with a few reps, so I hope I’ll do pretty good this year.”

Blankenship has a lot of confidence in junior starting quarterback Max Pelfrey.

“I think he’s already done a good job since he’s been playing,” Blankenship said. “He’s a good leader. He did really good last year, but I think he’ll do way better this year. He just knows the game more and he’s worked hard to improve.”

But he thinks the key to the offense is the offensive line.

“I really think our offensive line is our strongest piece,” Blankenship said. “They have a lot of experience and are really good. They’re big and strong. They don’t get pushed around or bullied on.”

Blankenship excels on the defensive side, though.

Last season, he finished the season with 88 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions — he returned one for a TD and he forced two fumbles.

“If’s fun playing in the offense,” Blankenship said. “We throw some long passes and open it up. Then we can come back and run down an opponents throat.”

Most of the linebacking corps returned this season.

“I think this linebacking corps will be good,” Blankenship said. “I think we can be even better than we were last year.”

The linebackers and the defense only know one thing — to attack.

“That’s what they teach us,” Blankenship said. “It’s just attack, attack, attack.”

It’s still early in the season and a win Friday will change the complexion of their season really quickly, but the Bulldogs had high hopes for another deep playoff run this season.

“We’re ready to get back,” Blankenship said. “We want to get back to region and get even past that. We got so close to state last year and lost — it makes us even hungrier this year. Hopefully, we can make another run like we did last year.”

Hazard is scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.