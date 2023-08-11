WINCHESTER — Mid-America Baseball will hold tryouts for players in the 12U-18U age divisions (classes 2024-2030) at George Rogers Clark High School on Sunday, Aug. 20.
The registration fee for the tryouts is $50 per player.
All players will have data collected and attached to a Crossroads College Online Recruiting Profile.
College coaches will be attending the tryouts and working alongside Crossroads Baseball personnel.
Financial aid is available for those that qualify.
For more information about the upcoming baseball tryouts, visit http://www.midamericaprospects.com.