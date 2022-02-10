HAZARD — Perry Central High School senior athlete Cade Miller is headed to the next level.
Miller signed with the Georgetown College football program during a ceremony at Perry County Central High School on Monday, Feb. 7.
A longtime leader on the gridiron for the Commodores, Miller received multiple offers before choosing three-time national champion Georgetown College.
Miller, a wide receiver/running back, led Perry County Central in receiving during the 2021 high school football season. As a senior, Miller hauled in 45 receptions for 490 yards and six touchdowns. Delivering through the air and on the ground, Miller ranked fourth in rushing for the Commodores. As a senior, Miller rushed 58 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
The productive Miller scored 10 total touchdowns and two two-point conversions during his senior campaign.
"I'm looking forward to going down there and getting stronger, better and playing," Miller said, following his signing ceremony. "With the location and the coaches, I feel like it's the right place for me."
Tradition-rich Georgetown College competes in the Mid-South Conference. After guiding Lindsey Wilson College to the 2020 NAIA National Championship, Chris Oliver is set to enter his first season as the Tigers' head coach. Oliver is 105-34 in 12 seasons.