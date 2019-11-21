University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The award is presented annually to the best college quarterback, and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
In conjunction with ESPN, the Davey O’Brien Foundation and its National Selection Committee will release the names of the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O’Brien winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12.
At the time he was named a semifinalist for the prestigious award, Morgan had guided Minnesota to a 9-0 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the Big Ten. The last time Minnesota was 9-0 was 1904 and the last time it was 6-0 in the Big Ten was 1961.
Through Minnesota’s first nine games, Morgan, who started at quarterback for Hazard High School early in his prep career, completed 131-of-193 passes (67.9 percent) for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns (also rushed for a score). Morgan ranked third in the nation in yards per attempt (10.88), fourth in yards per completion (16.03) and 16th in completion percentage (67.9 percent). He was fourth in the nation in passing efficiency at 191.10 and was tied for 18th with 21 passing touchdowns.
