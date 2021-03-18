HAZARD — Throw out the record books when it comes to Hazard and Perry Central.

It’s always going to be a fight to the finish.

It just so happens that Hazard and Jarrett Napier had the ball last.

Naper hit the game-winner in the closing moments to give the Bulldogs a 54-53 win over Perry Central to claim the 54th District championship.

Reigning 14th Region champion Hazard claimed its 20th win in the 2020/2021 boys’ high school basketball season.

With the win, Hazard improved to 20-4.

Perry Central dropped to 8-13 with the loss.

Both teams advance to the 14th Region Boys’ Tournament at Breathitt County.

The 14th Region Tournament will start Saturday.

Hazard shot 36 percent (18 of 50) from the field. The Bulldogs were eight of 20 from three-point range, shooting 40 percent beyond the arc.

Hazard shot 83.3 percent (10 of 12) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Ford led Hazard with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Ford was six of 12 from inside the arc.

Matching his teammate in scoring, Wade Pelfrey added 18 points of his own for the Bulldogs. Pelfrey was four of eight from three-point range.

Following the two players in double figures, Max Johnson (six points), Jarrett Napier (five points), Samuel Shoptaw (five points) and Cameron Caudill (two points) rounded out Hazard’s individual scoring.

Perry Central shot 48.9 percent (22 of 45) from the field. The Commodores were two of seven from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 77.8 percent (seven of nine) from the free-throw line.

Rydge Beverly scored 22 points to lead the Commodores. Beverly was eight of 12 from inside the arc.

Accompanying Beverly in double figures for Perry Central, Tyler Day netted 12 points.

Rounding out Perry Central’s individual scoring, Lanse McKenzie and Dylan Brock netted seven points apiece while Tyler Fannin finished with five points.

Both Hazard and Perry Central advance to the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.